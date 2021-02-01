Billie Eilish and brother/collaborator Finneas have spoken a lot about Eilish’s upcoming album, and while they’ve done a lot of teasing, they haven’t necessarily offered a lot of concrete info about it. The closest they’ve come to that was when Finneas said he didn’t want the album to come out during the pandemic. Now, though, Eilish has offered some quantitative info about her second record, assuming that what she said remains true.

Eilish recently took time to answer a question from a fan on Instagram, which asked, “How many tracks approx on up coming album?” Eilish responded on her Story by sharing a list of the numbers from 1 to 16 in a format that looks like a blank tracklist. She also added an emoji of eyes for good measure.

.@BillieEilish reveals her sophomore album has 16 songs. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/YJjGmVo00T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2021

So, if Eilish’s second album ends up having 16 tracks, that will be two more than the standard edition of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?; The Japanese edition adds two bonus songs onto the 14 of the base album. While Eilish’s post doesn’t offer any indication about what songs will appear on the album, it appears safe to say that the non-album tracks she has released since When We All Fall Asleep — “Everything I Wanted,” “My Future,” and “Therefore I Am” — are at least being considered.