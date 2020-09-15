Finneas Explains When He Wants Billie Eilish’s Next Album To Come Out

Billie Eilish works closely with her brother Finneas on her music, and he has been generous with insider info about how work on her upcoming material is coming along. Nearly a year ago, he shared that he and his sister were “deep into the creative process on new material,” and they seem to still be on that track now. In fact, Finneas is discussing when the project might be released.

In an interview with Australia’s Herald Sun, Finneas said he doesn’t want Eilish upcoming album, or his own, to come out during the pandemic: “Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record. I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.”

Discussing working from his newly-bought LA-area home, Finneas said, “Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record. I’m working on my own album, too. I haven’t suffered at all because of my set-up. Billie and I can work one-on-one, and I’m working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song.”

He also addressed musicians speaking politically, saying, “The argument in America that entertainers should stay out of politics died when an entertainer became president. You can be a Trump supporter and listen to my music I guess, but if you’re following me on Instagram you’re probably not going to like what you see.”

Read the full feature here.