Billie Eilish Is Not Spending Her Self-Isolation On Zoom Calls

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people around the world are starting to adapt to new home-based lifestyles. Zoom has become a popular platform for keeping in touch with friends, family, co-workers, and more, but Billie Eilish isn’t about that.

In an interview on the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast, Eilish says she hasn’t been using video chat apps like Zoom to maintain communication with people, saying that she’s instead enjoying the alone time:

“I have not. If I’m being honest, I haven’t wanted to. It sounds so introverted and lonerish, but I’ve been really enjoying being alone, you know, and that’s like, the rest of my life is like that, which is totally fine. I just have to be aware of it. But it’s been nice. I don’t know, I feel like everybody on the internet has been talking about like, they’ve been on FaceTime all day long with their friends, and I kind of have this feeling of like, I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time I’m like, I don’t know, I’m good. I’m good being alone, I like being alone. […] I haven’t had this time off since like I was like 12, so yeah, it’s crazy.”

What Eilish has been busy doing is performing from her home. In recent days, she performed on two coronavirus relief specials, and she has one more on the way.

Listen to the full podcast episode below.