Unless you’re Jared Leto and just found out about the coronavirus pandemic, you’ve most likely heeded the warning about social distancing and frequently washing your hands. But the pandemic has also caused some people to begin hoarding supplies like toilet paper and cleaning products at grocery stores, leading to a shortage of these necessities. Billie Eilish addressed the issue, asking fans not to stockpile supplies in order to leave enough for everyone else.

Eilish took to her Instagram story to share advice about remaining indoors. Eilish first addressed the confusion and anxiety around the virus. “I know we’re all scared and worried and all have our opinion on how to keep each other safe,” she said in the video. “It is a really really big deal right now and it’s not a joke. I know because a lot of us haven’t seen it with our eyes what it’s been doing and who it’s been affecting and it’s hard to understand that it’s real.” Elish added that she’s been seeing a lot of young people brush off the social distancing recommendation and explained why isolating yourself is about protecting others.

Billie talks about the coronavirus on her Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/TAwRPRfaAD — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 16, 2020

Eilish summarized her advice succinctly: “Don’t panic, but don’t be an idiot,” she continued. “Don’t panic, there’s enough supplies for people. Stop hoarding things because when you hoard things and you buy out stores just because you’re afraid something might happen in the future, you’re making it hard for people who actually need it.”

Eilish closed out the video by summarizing what she had said: “I understand the panic, I’m just trying to say: Relax, but take it seriously. It’s a really, really big deal and people are losing their lives. And you gotta take care of yourself and take care of your family and the people that surround you.”

Billie talks about the coronavirus on her Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/5PbS0kAepO — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 16, 2020

Read more of Uproxx coverage on the coronavirus here.