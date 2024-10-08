Billie Eilish has been open when it comes to her sexuality: On the remix of Charli XCX’s “Guess,” for example, she sings, “Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it.” At the same time, though, she doesn’t seem to love that part of her life being a public focus: After being “outed” in a red-carpet interview in 2023, she wrote on Instagram, “thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’ [disguised face emoji].”

Ultimately, Eilish wishes her sexuality and dating life weren’t a part of her public persona, she revealed in a new Vogue interview.

With “visible frustration,” Eilish said, “I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

This doesn’t mean she’s completely averse to fame, though. Eilish also spoke about attending Charli XCX’s 32nd birthday party in Los Angeles, an event that featured stars like Addison Rae, Glen Powell, Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, Lorde, Sabrina Carpenter, Rosalía, and other stars. It was an experience Eilish relished, saying, “I need small doses of that. I’ll have one of those experiences maybe once a month. That many people and that many cameras on you can be a lot, but that night, I was so happy. It was really fun.”

