Since finding success, “What Was I Made For” singer Billie Eilish has tried to shield as much of her personal life from the general public as possible. While she’s shared small bits about her life in past interviews, most of Eilish’s life is a mystery, including her sexuality. Today (December 2), set the record straight during the Variety Hitmakers party.

As she made her way down the red carpet, she stopped to chat with correspondent Katcy Stephan about her November cover story. One of the things revealed in the piece, Eilish confirmed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community. “I kinda thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know… I just don’t really believe in [coming out]. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist,’” said Eilish.

She continued, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023

It shocked some fans as she’s only ever been linked to men. Her last public relationship was with Jesse Rutherford. However, Eilish has opened flirted with women like Megan Thee Stallion. She even referred to Megan as the love of her life.

