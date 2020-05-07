Billie Eilish And Her Dad Are Launching A Radio Show Together

Billie Eilish is one of the world’s biggest solo artists, but her career has always been a family-oriented affair. Most obviously, her brother Finneas is her collaborator who plays a huge role in Eilish’s musical output. Eilish’s family often joins her on her tours, and like a lot of parents, her father, Patrick O’Connell, was a big influence on her early musical tastes. Now Eilish is teaming up with her father to bring their two musical worlds together on Me & Dad Radio, a new Apple Music show co-hosted by the daughter-father duo.

Get ready for “me & dad radio” with @billieeilish.

Listen to the first episode tomorrow at 12PM PT and catch Billie discussing the show with @zanelowe now. #AtHomeWithAppleMusichttps://t.co/DaEgP14WH1 pic.twitter.com/7vSkooUVmv — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 7, 2020

Eilish said of the show, “My dad and I have been putting each other on to music since I can remember, and we want to share it with you. […] My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of music-sharing with each other. It’s kind of like a thing everybody knows: My dad and I share music together. My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world, and I’ve shown him songs that he loves and adores.”

O’Connell also added, “That was the genesis of this whole show: I’ll play you a bunch of stuff you don’t know that I think is great.”

The first episode of Me & Dad Radio is set to air tomorrow (May 8) at 3 p.m. ET on Apple Music.