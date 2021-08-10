Billie Eilish is fresh off the release of her latest album, Happier Than Ever, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. Last night, she got the word out with a visit to The Tonight Show, during which she performed the album’s title track.

Joined by Finneas and a drummer, Eilish sang the song on a large stage backed by a cloudy sunset-colored backdrop. When the song got into its more intense latter half, the lighting and everybody’s movements became increasingly kinetic and dramatic.

Elsewhere during the show, she chatted remotely with Jimmy Fallon. She explained that she didn’t know what the aesthetic theme and other elements of Happier Than Ever would be until she was pretty much finished making the album, saying, “It really just happened. I, like, didn’t know what I was going to do at all until really almost when the album was over. I didn’t even know what it was going to be called, I didn’t know what the vibe was going to be, I didn’t know what the artwork should be. I knew, though, that I wanted it to feel very specific, you know? I wanted it to have a real… feeling to it and a real aesthetic to it.”

Watch Eilish perform “Happier Than Ever” above and check out her Tonight Show interview below.