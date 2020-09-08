Although Billie Eilish is young, she’s been a professional musician for a while now. In her early, early years, her instrument of choice was the ukulele, and now she has partnered with Fender for her own signature model, the appropriately named Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele, which is available now for $300.

Fender has shared a pair of promotional videos for the new mini-axe. In one, Eilish discusses her love for the instrument and performs the first song she ever wrote, which she penned when she was just six years old. The other video features singer Lucy LaForge showing off the Eilish-branded ukulele.

Eilish has a long history with the instrument. During her 2019 appearance on Carpool Karaoke, Eilish told James Corden about how she used to write songs on the ukulele as a six-year-old, saying, “I used to play ukulele all the time.” She then praised the accessibility of the instrument, telling Corden, “You can play… you could play anything on the ukulele. […] ‘You’ meaning anyone. ‘You’ meaning anyone in the world.” Eilish went on to play The Beatles’ “I Will,” the first song she learned on the instrument, before playing the song she plays in the video above.

Watch the Fender videos above.