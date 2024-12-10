No, Billie Eilish didn’t just release new music. But, here’s maybe the next best thing: very short clips of unfinished songs!

In a new CBS Mornings interview segment, Eilish shows CBS News’ Anthony Mason her backstage studio setup, which Eilish said she always takes with her when she’s touring. After Mason noted in a voiceover that Eilish and her friends jam in the studio after concerts, Eilish played snippets of a couple of different songs, which sounded like they were in a relatively raw state. As Eilish said, “It’s so much fun, and it’s just not even serious.” Still, fans will likely find the snippets and video of the backstage studio to be interesting looks at Eilish’s creative process.

Eilish noted that she and her pals have been doing that, and she’s also been crocheting. Some of her recent creations include snowflakes and wreaths for her Christmas tree.

Elsewhere in the segment, Eilish spoke about her perception of herself as a singer, saying, “I’ve loved singing more than anything for, like, my whole life. […] It really was just this special thing that was mine, and I also was kind of told for so many years that I wasn’t a singer, because a singer has a big, powerhouse voice.”

Mason then wondered who had told Eilish she wasn’t a singer, and she responded, “The whole internet.”

Watch the video above. CBS Sunday Morning also shared an extended 45-minute interview with Eilish, so check that out below.