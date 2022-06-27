Billie Eilish Glastonbury 2022
Getty Image
Pop

There’s A Questionable New Billie Eilish Wax Figure And Fans Promptly Roasted It

TwitterMusic News Editor

Creating an accurate-looking wax figure based on a celebrity is clearly hard to do because it seems at least once every few months, a new one emerges and leaves fans scratching their heads. In recent years, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna have all fallen victim to a less-than-perfect wax representation (although a Madame Tussauds figure of Drake from 2019 was actually pretty good). Now, there’s a new wax figure of Billie Eilish out there, and it’s not quite up to Drake-level quality.

Hollywood Wax Museum unveiled the new figure yesterday (June 26, as ET Canada notes) and when fans got a look at it, they had criticisms and plenty of them.

A common reaction is that the figure makes 20-year-old Eilish look far more aged than she actually is. Others thought Eilish looks like Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans in White Chicks. Other less referential comments just insist flat-out that the figure is no good.

This actually isn’t the first time Eilish has been immortalized in wax, as a figure of her in her green hair era debuted in 2020 at a Barcelona museum. Like the new figure, that one was also not well-received.

Check out more tweets about the new Eilish figure below.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×