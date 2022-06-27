Creating an accurate-looking wax figure based on a celebrity is clearly hard to do because it seems at least once every few months, a new one emerges and leaves fans scratching their heads. In recent years, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna have all fallen victim to a less-than-perfect wax representation (although a Madame Tussauds figure of Drake from 2019 was actually pretty good). Now, there’s a new wax figure of Billie Eilish out there, and it’s not quite up to Drake-level quality.

Hollywood Wax Museum unveiled the new figure yesterday (June 26, as ET Canada notes) and when fans got a look at it, they had criticisms and plenty of them.

New Billie Eilish wax figure at the Hollywood Wax Museum. pic.twitter.com/6n5BmcNvVx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2022

A common reaction is that the figure makes 20-year-old Eilish look far more aged than she actually is. Others thought Eilish looks like Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans in White Chicks. Other less referential comments just insist flat-out that the figure is no good.

Yeah it’s Billie Eilish when she is 50 years old 🥴. One day we’ll all admit ppl need to stop making wax figures https://t.co/gIU2hrZgVv — Luna (@LunaTheeGreat) June 27, 2022

Billie Eilish’s Wax Figure Be Lookin Like pic.twitter.com/jvLXX5pb9e — 𝙸𝚝𝚜𝚁𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚘𝚖𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚜 (@ltsRandomWords) June 27, 2022

This actually isn’t the first time Eilish has been immortalized in wax, as a figure of her in her green hair era debuted in 2020 at a Barcelona museum. Like the new figure, that one was also not well-received.

Check out more tweets about the new Eilish figure below.

you wake up in the middle of the night because you hear a sound. it‘s the billie eilish wax figure. she asks you „what would you do if when you okay so he said yes would go?“ what would you do? pic.twitter.com/0422kAo729 — martin 💟 (@69beaches) June 27, 2022

billie eilish 🤝 ariana grande

getting bad wax figures pic.twitter.com/bZDfdDSoHY — donut (@RDonutman07) June 26, 2022