Getty Image

Ariana Grande has hit another A-lister milestone.

A wax figure in the “Thank U, Next” singer’s likeness was debuted at Madame Tussauds in London. Grande actually has another wax figure (at the Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas), but the figure, debuted in 2017, isn’t dressed according to Ari’s current style preferences.

The Vegas wax figure also doesn’t look a ton like her. They nailed the high pony, but something about her eyes or nose seems off. The London figure offered a second chance, and offered fans a chance to determine what her outfit would be.

“Marking the first time the Grammy Award winner’s figure will appear at Madame Tussauds’ flagship London location, fans were asked to decide which famous Ariana look the figure should rock for the five week residency,” the official museum website reads. “Perhaps unsurprisingly the winning vote sees Ariana’s figure styled in the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer’s trademark oversized jumper, statement over-the-knee boots and signature ponytail, complete with braids and hair rings.”

But the results… well, you can see for yourself. Her outfit is certainly spot on, and the backdrop (candy hearts that say “Think Pink,” “Live,” and, for some reason, “Gucci Gang”) is fun, but again, no one will be confusing this wax figure for the real thing. If you’d like to check it out, though, the figure will be on display for five weeks at Madame Tussauds London.