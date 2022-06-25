Billie Eilish 2022 Glastonbury Fest
Billie Eilish Says She Owes ’95 Percent’ Of Her Love For Music Towards Paul McCartney And The Beatles

Last night, Billie Eilish brought her talents to England for the annual Glastonbury Festival. This year’s edition was headlined by Eilish herself as well as Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, and for the showcase’s first night, Eilish closed things out with a grand performance at the festival’s Pyramid Stage. She’s Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner and the first born after 2000 to top the bill. On the flip side, Paul McCartney is the festival’s oldest solo headliner after he turned 80 last weekend. During an interview with NME, Eilish expressed what it felt like to share a festival headlining spot with Lamar and McCartney and how the latter influenced her at a young age.

“My name next to theirs and being on the same level as them… it’s bonkers,” Eilish said, referring to Lamar and McCartney. “I remember Kendrick headlined a festival I went to when I was 14, and I couldn’t believe he was headlining this small festival because he was so huge. And now I’m headlining the same festival as him and Paul McCartney… are you kidding me?”

She continued, “The Beatles were what raised me. My love for music I feel 95 percent owes to the Beatles and Paul. It’s insane to think about.”

Speaking of festivals, Billie’s performance at Glastonbury comes after she admitted that she used a body double to sneak around Coachella earlier this year.

