Bizarrap Made History With His Top 10 Debut On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart Alongside Shakira

Shakira is not the only one breaking records with “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” Her collaborator, Argentine producer Bizarrap, also made history when their song debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

Yesterday, Shakira and Bizarrap debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” Bizarrap made history with the first song from an Argentine artist to debut and appear in the top 10 of the chart. Many people from Argentina celebrated Bizarrap’s milestone on Twitter. In memes, his feat was liked to another win for Argentina after the country claimed the World Cup last year.

With the success of “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap also became the first Argentine artist to cross over 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He is currently sitting at No. 35 among the most-streamed artists on Spotify. Shakira has climbed to the No. 5 spot on the list, surpassing Bad Bunny, Rihanna, and Drake.

Shakira released “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” on January 11 as a diss track against her ex-partner Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend, Clara Chía Marti. The song became her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 15 years. The last time she was in the top 10 was alongside Beyoncé for their duet “Beautiful Liar.”

