Earlier this month, Blackpink teased a world tour was coming in 2025. Now the dates are here: the K-pop group will play a limited run of stadium shows across North America, Europe, and the UK this summer. The North American dates include stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York.

The Blackpink 2025 World Tour is Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s first headlining tour together since the Born Pink World Tour in 2022–2023, which became the highest-grossing tour by a girl group ever. All four have since launched successful solo careers including a top-5 hit for Rosé with “Apt.” (and in Lisa’s case, a starring role on The White Lotus).

Tickets for the Blackpink 2025 World Tour will be available beginning Thursday, February 27. You can find more information at Live Nation’s website. Below, check out the complete dates for the tour, as well as the poster.