Blackpink Is Teasing A 2025 World Tour In An Exciting Video

Is Blackpink about to be in your area? The K-pop group shared a video teasing a world tour coming later this year. There’s no dates or anything like that yet, but it’s still an exciting update. Watch it above.

Since wrapping up the Born Pink World Tour in 2023, the members of Blackpink have focused on their solo careers: Rosé became the first Korean female solo artist with a top-10 hit in America with “APT”; Lisa’s album, Alter Ego, comes this month, followed by her acting debut in The White Lotus; Jennie is going on an “intense and intimate” mini-tour in support of her upcoming album, Ruby; and Jisoo’s “new era” includes the Amortage EP.

Jennie recently spoke to Billboard about how she’s excited to see what Blackpink looks like once they’re back together. “I’ve missed the girls,” she said. “I’ve missed doing tours with them. I miss our silly moments. I’m excited to see what everyone brings. You know, everyone took their own journey [during] this time, and I’m excited to share that with the girls. I want to say it’s going to be the most powerful [versions] of ourselves that anyone has seen.”

It appears we’ll find out later this year.