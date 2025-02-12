As a member of Blackpink, Lisa has commanded massive audiences of fans. Still, the “Born Again” singer is not immune to stage fright.

Yesterday (February 10), Lisa revealed momentary anxiousness popped up while filming her acting debut. During The White Lotus Season 3 premiere Lisa told Variety that rush of emotion showed up on set with her.

While speaking with Marc Malkin at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California discussed her first day of filming. “I’m so nervous,” she said to its writer Marc Malkin. “I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines.’ I’m blanked.”

She confessed: “It is my first acting [role] so I don’t know what to expect on set.”

When asked how she was able to overcome the nerves, Lisa said: “Everybody [on the cast] just being so supportive helped me a lot. So thank you, everyone.”

Prior to filming Lisa confessed that she was excited to set into the world of acting. “You’ve got to be expressive on camera,” she told Rolling Stone. I just wanted to try something new that I never had a chance to do, because I’ve been singing for eight years, and sometimes you feel like you need something new to try.”

HBO’s The White Lotus will premiere on February 16. Find more information here.