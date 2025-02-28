Lisa Snaps In Her ‘League Of Legends’-Inspired ‘FUTW’ Video

K-pop star Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego, is out now, and her latest music video for “FUTW” introduces listeners to one of the primary alter egos on the album, Vixi. “FUTW,” which stands for “F*ck Up The World,” is a bold, declarative anthem, promising to shake things up and ensure Lisa gets the attention she feels she owed — so it makes sense that Vixi is, according to the video, seemingly inspired by another fiercely independent and unpredictable character, DC Comics’ Harley Quinn (or let’s say League Of Legends/Arcane‘s Jinx).

The video even takes place in a mental institution, where Lisa/Vixi busts loose and causes chaos before going on a citywide rampage. Early in the video, we also get animated glimpses of the other alter egos, whose characters are elaborated in Lisa’s upcoming comic book inspired by the album. They are also reflected in previously released singles like the sweet “Moonlit Floor,” the daring “Born Again,” and the flirty “New Woman.”

The album arrives amid a flurry of activity for the Blackpink rapper, who will take over America’s TV sets this Sunday in both her <em>White Lotus role and as a performer for the Oscars.

You can watch Lisa’s “FUTW” video above.

Alter Ego is out now via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Find more information here.