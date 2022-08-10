Blinks, rejoice! We finally have a release date for Blackpink‘s sophomore album, Born Pink. The ladies announced today via social media that Born Pink will arrive September 16.

Ahead of their album, the group will drop their single, “Pink Venom” this Friday.

As of now, not much is known about the album. However, songwriter and OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder revealed that he wrote a few tracks that may end up on the album in a recent interview with Good Morning America.

In a May interview with Rolling Stone, Blackpink member Lisa says the band has no plans to slow down any time soon.

“I mean, won’t Blackpink last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” Lisa said. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?”

In addition to their new album, Blackpink will embark on an international tour, the largest ever for a K-pop girl group.

Check out the tour dates below. Venues and ticket information will be available at a later date.

10/15 — Seoul

10/16 — Seoul

10/25 — Dallas, TX

10/29 — Houston, TX

11/02 — Atlanta, GA

11/06 — Hamilton, OH

11/07 — Hamilton, OH

11/10 — Chicago, IL

11/11 — Chicago, IL

11/14 — Newark, NJ

11/15 — Newark, NJ

11/19 — Los Angeles, CA

11/30 — London

12/01 — London

12/05 — Barcelona

12/08 — Cologne

12/11 — Paris

12/12 — Paris

12/18 — Berlin

12/22 — Amsterdam

01/07 — Bangkok

01/08 — Bangkok

01/13 — Hong Kong

01/14 — Hong Kong

01/20 — Riyadh

01/28 — Abu Dhabi

03/04 — Kuala Lumpur

03/11 — Jakarta

03/18 — Kaohsiung

03/25 — Manila

05/13 — Singapore

06/10 — Melbourne

06/11 — Melbourne

06/16 — Sydney

06/17 — Sydney

06/21 — Auckland

Born Pink is out 9/16 via YG Entertainment and Interscope.