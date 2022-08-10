Blinks, rejoice! We finally have a release date for Blackpink‘s sophomore album, Born Pink. The ladies announced today via social media that Born Pink will arrive September 16.
Ahead of their album, the group will drop their single, “Pink Venom” this Friday.
As of now, not much is known about the album. However, songwriter and OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder revealed that he wrote a few tracks that may end up on the album in a recent interview with Good Morning America.
In a May interview with Rolling Stone, Blackpink member Lisa says the band has no plans to slow down any time soon.
“I mean, won’t Blackpink last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” Lisa said. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?”
In addition to their new album, Blackpink will embark on an international tour, the largest ever for a K-pop girl group.
Check out the tour dates below. Venues and ticket information will be available at a later date.
10/15 — Seoul
10/16 — Seoul
10/25 — Dallas, TX
10/29 — Houston, TX
11/02 — Atlanta, GA
11/06 — Hamilton, OH
11/07 — Hamilton, OH
11/10 — Chicago, IL
11/11 — Chicago, IL
11/14 — Newark, NJ
11/15 — Newark, NJ
11/19 — Los Angeles, CA
11/30 — London
12/01 — London
12/05 — Barcelona
12/08 — Cologne
12/11 — Paris
12/12 — Paris
12/18 — Berlin
12/22 — Amsterdam
01/07 — Bangkok
01/08 — Bangkok
01/13 — Hong Kong
01/14 — Hong Kong
01/20 — Riyadh
01/28 — Abu Dhabi
03/04 — Kuala Lumpur
03/11 — Jakarta
03/18 — Kaohsiung
03/25 — Manila
05/13 — Singapore
06/10 — Melbourne
06/11 — Melbourne
06/16 — Sydney
06/17 — Sydney
06/21 — Auckland
Born Pink is out 9/16 via YG Entertainment and Interscope.