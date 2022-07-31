In a couple of months, Blackpink will celebrate the second anniversary of their debut, The Album. Thankfully, long before that day arrives, the group would’ve begun the second chapter of their career. Earlier this month, Blackpink announced plans to release new music starting next month. The news came after the group began teasing their second album, as they spoke about dropping an album at some point this year. YG Entertainment, the group’s label, also said they would hold “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.” Now, we know when the group will release their second album and what it will be called.

Today, Blackpink officially announced their second album Born Pink. They shared the news about it in a trailer that confirmed plans for a single in August while revealing that a world tour would kick off in October. Additionally, the trailer revealed that Born Pink will be released in September 2020. A specific release date for the album was not shared, but with it just a little over a month away, it shouldn’t be too long before it’s revealed.

Blackpink could be in for another huge moment with the release of Born Pink. Back in 2020 with The Album, the group set a YouTube record for the biggest video premiere with “How You Like That.” A short time later, they went on to become the most subscribed artist on YouTube. With that, the sky is the limit for Blackpink

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming album above.