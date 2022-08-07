After a year-long hiatus as a group, Blackpink is gearing up for a comeback soon. Ahead of their upcoming album, Born Pink, the K-Pop group has announced the project’s “pre-release single.” Their new song, “Pink Venom,” will arrive later this month.

The group announced the single on social media this morning, with a poster revealing drop dates and times for both Korea and the United States.

Blackpink has remained rather mum with details on Born Pink, however, songwriter and OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder revealed he contributed to the album during an interview with Good Morning America.

“I can’t tell you what’s coming out. I think one or two of my songs have made the album… From what I’ve been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say is very true to their sound.” He later revealed that he’s a big fan of the girl group, admitting, “I’ve got their posters all over my wall, my wife thinks it’s weird.”

“Pink Venom” is out 8/19 via YG Entertainment and Interscope. You can pre-save it here.

Born Pink is currently planned to drop at a yet-to-be-announced date in September via YG Entertainment and Interscope.

Check out the trailer above.