Blackpink Announces Their 27-City ‘Born Pink’ World Tour

Even if you aren’t into K-pop, there’s simply no denying that Blackpink is one of the biggest pop acts in the world. So naturally, with their new album Born Pink on the way, there had to be a world tour to promote it. Today, the band announced the upcoming 27-city schedule, which kicks off in Seoul this October and wraps up in Auckland, New Zealand next June. The flyer also promises some “…and more” dates which will presumably be added or announced after the tour is underway.

Major American cities that’ll see Blackpink during the North American leg of the tour include Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, two dates in Chicago, two dates in New York (by way of Newark, New Jersey), and Los Angeles. The European swing will take the girls through two dates in London, Barcelona, Cologne, two Paris shows, Berlin, and Amsterdam. The Asian leg will include Bangkok, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Jakarta, Singapore, and Manila.

Earlier this month, Blackpink announced the release date for the first single from Born Pink, “Pink Venom.” It’ll drop on 8/19 via YG Entertainment and Interscope. You can pre-save it here. As far as the album goes, all we know is it drops in September and Ryan Tedder’s on it. You can grab tickets at blackpinkofficial.com, but only if you’re incredibly fast — you know they’re selling out in 0.7 seconds.