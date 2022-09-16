Blackpink Born Pink Tracklist
YG Entertainment
Pop

Where Is Blackpink Selling Tickets For Their World Tour?

by: Twitter

Let’s be real. Everyone wants to get a taste of the “Pink Venom” that Blackpink has.

With their upcoming Born Pink album and “Shut Down” music video on the way, dropping on Friday, September 16, that only means we’re just a month away from seeing Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa live on tour. Kicking off in Seoul, South Korea on October 15 and 16 at the KSPO Dome, the Born Pink tour makes its way stateside on October 25 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The quartet will hold 10 shows in seven cities in North America that will be followed by the European leg of their tour on October 30.

But as pre-sales are already happening for Blink membership holders, here’s what you need to know to grab yourself tickets to see Blackpink in your area next month.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

If you are a die-hard Blink looking beyond the standard concert-going experience, there are three different VIP packages being offered: Ultimate Born Pink Experience ($1250), Blink Deluxe Experience ($500), and the Blink Plus Experience ($350). Depending on which package, fans will have access to early entry, watch soundcheck, get dibs on merch and receive some goods.

If you aren’t able to snag yourself a ticket or two, your next best bet may be going through Ticketmaster’s resell or other third-party ticketing sites like StubHub or SeatGeek. But be very wary as prices double, triple, or even quadruple the original price.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×