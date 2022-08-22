Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ Video Has YouTube’s Biggest Premiere Of 2022

After two years away from the spotlight, Korean pop quartet Blackpink came roaring back with their new song “Pink Venom,” the lead single for their upcoming sophomore album, Born Pink. The time away apparently didn’t do much to dull enthusiasm for the new single, either; according to Variety, the “Pink Venom” music video had the biggest YouTube premiere of 2022, and the platform’s third biggest ever.

YouTube announced today that “Pink Venom” had officially hit 90.4 million views in the first 24 hours, surpassing the record previously held by the girl group for their 2020 single “How You Like That,” which had 86.3 million views. Meanwhile, K-pop still owns the top two spots; BTS’ “Butter” and “Dynamite” both cleared 100 million in their first 24 hours with 108.2 million and 101.1 million views, respectively. YouTube updated its view-counting method in 2019, excluding paid advertising videos to ensure that the numbers reflected what fans actually watched on their own.

It’s a pretty big accomplishment for Blackpink ahead of their second album, and bodes well for the eventual reception of Born Pink. They’re going all-in on the rollout for the album; they’ll perform their new song on the MTV VMAs on August 28, then hit the road for the Born Pink World Tour starting in October and running through next summer.

Watch Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” video above.

Born Pink is out on 9/16 via YG Entertainment and Interscope.