Only a few days away until Blackpink‘s highly anticipated album Born Pink sees the light of day. But what’s a K-pop release without a string of teasers leading up to release day?

Once the clock struck midnight in Korean Standard Time (KST) — 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT our time today — Blackpink unveiled the first music video teaser to their lead single “Shut Down.” The 24-second clip kicks off with a classic symphony reminiscent of luxury brand and jewelry commercials, except viewers are welcomed to scenes with Blackpink-branded caution tape placed on top of signs and graffiti, featuring song titles and sayings from the four-piece ensemble.

It’s not until the 14-second mark where we get to hear Rosé sing a taunting line from the song (“Keep watching me shut you down”) followed by quick cuts of her, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa in their respective characters. The three-second glimpse of the members ends off with masked-up Lisa shooting a finger gun at the camera.

“Shut Down” was written and produced by YG Entertainment’s in-house producer TEDDY, co-written by Danny Chung, R&B singer Vince, and arranged and co-produced by 24. Blackpink’s second studio album Born Pink is set to release on Friday, September 16 at midnight with eight tracks. The group will follow up their album promotions with a world tour of the same name that will kick off in Seoul, South Korea next month, North America and Europe in November, and Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023.