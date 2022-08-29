As they often are, things in the Blackpink camp have been superlative as of late. Their recent video for new single “Pink Venom” had the biggest YouTube debut of 2022 so far. Then, at the 2022 MTV VMAs last night (August 28), the group gave their first-ever US awards show performance. Now, there’s another achievement to add to the list: “Pink Venom” has debuted at No. 22 on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated September 3. Pop Crave notes this represents the “highest solo entry by a K-pop girl group” in the history of the chart.

.@BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" debuts at No. 22 on this week's #Hot100. It earns the group its eighth career entry and fourth top 40 hit. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 29, 2022

#PINKVENOM by #BLACKPINK debuts at #22 on this week’s Hot 100. It becomes the highest solo entry by a K-pop girl group in the chart's history. pic.twitter.com/BHYl5Hbd3q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022

The group’s highest-charting song on the Hot 100 overall is the Selena Gomez collaboration “Ice Cream,” which peaked just outside the top 10 in 2020, at No. 13. (That song was also co-written with Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét, by the way.) They so far have two other top-40 singles: 2020’s “How You Like That” and Lady Gaga’s “Sour Candy,” both of which coincidentally peaked at No. 33.

Elsewhere on this week’s Billboard charts, “Pink Venom” also thrived on the global ranks, debuting in the No. 1 spot on both the Global 200 and Global 200 Excluding United States charts. This is thanks to the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the charts were launched in September 2020: The track racked up 212.1 million streams and sold 36,000 downloads worldwide in the tracking week from August 19 to 25. That streaming total is second to only the debut week of BTS’ “Butter” in 2021, during which it had 289.5 million streams.

The Billboard #Global200 top 10 (chart dated Sep. 3, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 29, 2022