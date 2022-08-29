In terms of ranking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has had an up-and-down journey. In fact, it has had the most up-and-down path in chart history; On the new Hot 100 dated September 3, the song has returned to the top of the chart for a fifth distinct time and 11th total week. “As It Was” is now the first song to ever go No. 1 five separate times.

The Billboard #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Sep. 3, 2022). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 29, 2022

It first topped the chart for a single week on April 16. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” usurped it for a week before Styles returned to No. 1 for two additional weeks, on April 30 and May 7. Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U” then had a week on top before “As It Was” enjoyed four straight No. 1 weeks, on June 4, 11, 18, and 25. Then, Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” topped the Hot 100 for a week before “As It Was” re-upped for three more weeks, on July 9, 16, and 23. After that, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” was No. 1 for two weeks, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” had a couple chart-topping weeks of its own, as last week, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” took over the top spot. That brings us to this week, Styles’ 11th on top with this song.

Also noteworthy on this week’s chart is Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” rising to a new high at No. 3. As for last week’s No. 1, Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” slips down to No. 7 this week.

