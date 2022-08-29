Now is an amazing time to be a Blackpink fan. Earlier this month, the K-pop titans returned with “Pink Venom,” their first new single in two years. Devotees were clearly thrilled about it, as the video had YouTube’s biggest premiere of the year so far. Now, the group has given fans something else to get excited about, as they just performed at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Latto introduced the group, noting this was their first-ever performance on a US awards show. The four-piece was also joined by a bevy of backing dancers on the smoky stage as they made full use of the gigantic triangle video screen behind them to show off a variety of visuals as they sang, rapped, and danced.

As for nominations, Blackpink are helping to introduce this year’s new Best Metaverse Performance category, as their virtual concert in the PUBG: Battlegrounds video game is up for consideration.

Aside from Blackpink, also performing during this year’s show are Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow (both of whom are also co-hosting alongside LL Cool J), Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Måneskin, Anitta, Panic! At The Disco, Kane Brown, Marshmello x Khalid, Snoop Dogg with Eminem, J Balvin, and 2022 MTV VMAs Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Check out Blackpink’s performance above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.