Blinks, rejoice! If you didn’t get to see Blackpink on their North American Born Pink tour, it looks like the K-Pop favorites will soon be making a return.

Today (April 14), the girls have taken to Instagram to share an update with the fans. On the group’s official Instagram story, Blackpink teased an encore to the North American leg of their tour. In a since-expired story, Blackpink shared a link to their website, where fans are directed to a countdown. Above the countdown, which is leading up to Sunday, April 16, is a banner that reads Blackpink: Born Pink World Tour North America Encore.

Not much is known about the upcoming tour, in regard to dates or venues, however, it appears general on-sale will begin once the countdown comes to a close.

In the meantime, Blackpink is gearing up for their second Coachella performance. In an interview with Billboard, Jennie of Blackpink expressed that she and the ladies are excited to take the Coachella stage for the first time in four years.

“We’re so excited and honored to be able to return to Coachella as headliners,” said Jennie. “We had the best time in 2019 and can’t wait to experience the energy of the audience again. There are some nerves, but more than anything, we’re just ready to have fun.”