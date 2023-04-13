What Time Does Blackpink Perform At Coachella 2023?

Blackpink are feeling the magnitude of becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline Coachella.

“We’re so excited and honored to be able to return to Coachella as headliners,” Jennie told Billboard just days ago. “We had the best time in 2019 and can’t wait to experience the energy of the audience again. There are some nerves, but more than anything, we’re just ready to have fun.”

Rosé added, “I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as Blackpink — to be motivated, to dream on and dream big. But we never expected anything as big as being the headliner of a festival we’ve all grown up admiring and hoping someday we could find ourselves in the crowd of.”

Blackpink will headline on Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 22. The group’s set time for Weekend 1 was revealed by Coachella this morning, April 13:

Blackpink will take over the main stage at 9 p.m. PT. Preceding them will be Rosalía (7 to 8:10 p.m.), Charli XCX (5:35 to 6:25 p.m.), 070 Shake (4:20 to 5:05 p.m.), Marc Rebillet (3 to 3:50 p.m.), and Brn Luxxry (2:20 to 2:55 p.m.).

Calvin Harris will also be “returning to the desert” at 11:35 p.m. on the Coachella Stage.

Bad Bunny will handle headlining duties on Friday (April 14 and 21), and Frank Ocean is this year’s Sunday headliner (April 16 and 23).

