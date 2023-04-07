Blackpink have reached world domination status. They’re about to be the first girl group and K-pop act to ever headline Coachella. But with wild success comes some downsides.

Rumors have been spreading about drama between the members. In a new interview, Jisoo was asked (translated from Korean), “Some people might think that as Blackpink is so famous there will be trouble between members and some might think that a certain member has trouble with the other.”

“We laugh when we see those things,” Jisoo replied. “I say like, ‘They say that I am your competition so be careful.’ ‘Hey, why didn’t you post it on your Instagram, it made a rumor.’ ‘You should have promoted my album,’ like this right? We treat it as a joke.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Jisoo will be releasing her debut solo album. “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album,” YG Entertainment wrote (translated by Soompi). “While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.”

“Flower” and “All Eyes On Me” are out now.