What a time to be alive to be a member of BLACKPINK. Or a Blink.

Ahead of Time‘s annual Person Of The Year reveal, the legacy publisher unveiled its 2022 Entertainer Of The Year yesterday evening (December 5) and it was BLACKPINK. Time celebrated the K-pop powerhouses on their impact on pushing the boundaries of K-pop and Korean entertainment across borders and onto a global scale. Other than an ongoing sold out tour, they mention the four-piece’s achievements on having the best-selling album from a Korean girl group with over 2 million sales, and garnering over 83 million YouTube subscribers.

“Blackpink has managed to become the biggest girl group in the world precisely by allowing its members to be solo stars in their own right,” Time contributor Raisa Bruner writes in her story. “The group may be bigger than the sum of its parts, but each of its parts is bigger than most other pop groups’ combined efforts.”

The December 26 issue of Time, as well as the January 9, 2023 Person Of The Year issue, will go on sale on December 16.

BLACKPINK just recently embarked on the European leg of their world tour and will continue to take the Born Pink Tour to Asia, the Middle East, and more into 2023.