Blackpink Drop ‘Pink Venom,’ Their First Single In Two Years

A new Blackpink era is upon us. Ahead of their upcoming sophomore album, Born Pink, the K-Pop group has dropped “Pink Venom,” their first single in two years.

On their single, the ladies deliver poison with their fiery bars and infectious vocals in both English and Korean, over a hypnotic, sitar-driven instrumental. The track calls back a couple of pop hits of the past, including Rihanna’s “Pon De Replay” and 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.”

Channeling their star power, Jennie and Lisa swoop in with a confident, braggadocious verse, rapping, “Black paint and ammo / got bodies like Rambo / Rеst in peace, please light up a candle /This the life of a vandal / masked up and I’m still in Celine Designer crimes or it wouldn’t be me / Diamonds shining, drive in silence / I don’t mind it I’m riding.”

In the song’s accompanying video, the girls dance in various locations, wearing lavish, fashionable outfits, while reigning supreme as pop music’s leading girl group.

Later this month, Blackpink will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. Following their album release next month, the girls will embark on a 27-city world tour, kicking off in Seoul in October.

Check out “Pink Venom” above.

Born Pink is out 9/16 via YG Entertainment and Interscope. Pre-order it here.