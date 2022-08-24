When the MTV VMAs happen on August 28th, not only will the best music videos of the past year be crowned, but over a dozen performers will also take the stage. Hosted by LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Nicki Minaj, the MTV VMAs 2022 will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Along with performances from hosts Minaj and Harlow, there’s some serious talent that’ll be performing throughout the evening.

Who Is Performing At The 2022 MTV VMAs?

Nicki Minaj’s performance will be a notable one, given that along with hosting duties, she’ll also be receiving the 2022 MTV Video Vanguard Award. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing and are receiving the high honor of the 2022 MTV VMAs Global Icon Award. Other performers at the 2022 VMAs include Lizzo, Blackpink, Harlow, Bad Bunny, Maneskin, Anitta, Panic! At The Disco, Kane Brown, Marshmello x Khalid, and J Balvin. And if you’re tuned into the pre-show, you’ll be able to watch performances from Dove Cameron, Yung Gravy, and Saucy Santana.

The 2022 MTV VMAs are on August 28 at 8 p.m. EST. It’ll be broadcast on MTV and multiple other networks. Get full details on the award show here.

