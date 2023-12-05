Brenda Lee 2023 CMA Awards
Getty Image
Pop

In A Touching Video, Brenda Lee Gets Emotional Learning She’s No. 1 On The Hot 100 With Her 65-Year-Old Christmas Song

The latest Billboard Hot 100 chart is historic: Brenda Lee’sRockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” a holiday tune originally released in 1958, is the No. 1 song in the country, 65 years after it was released. 78-year-old Lee learned this news alongside the rest of the world yesterday (December 4), and the emotional moment was captured on video.

In a clip shared by Billboard, Lee (who was only 13 when she recorded her holiday hit) and Universal Music Group Nashville CEO Cindy Mabe reflect on the passion of Lee’s fans before Mabe drops the big news: “Today, we’re No. 1 on the Hot 100 Billboard charts, 65 years later.” Lee quickly wipes a tear from her eye and replies, “No.” Mabe reassures, “You are.” A stunned Lee asks, “Really?” Mabe reiterates, “You are,” and the two hug.

Lee later spoke to Billboard and showed appreciation for her record label, saying, “I’m happy for everybody here that’s worked so hard to make this happen because in today’s world, everything moves so fast and furious. But I’m telling you this: My label has come to bat.”

She also talked about the song’s late writer, Johnny Marks (who also wrote “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” by the way). Lee said, “He was such a gentle soul. He was Jewish and didn’t even believe in Christmas, and all that would come out of him was Christmas music. He told me he was laying on the beach in New York and I guess he took a nap or something and when he woke up, he saw the pine trees were kind of swaying. I said, ‘You got pine trees on the beach in New York?’ He said, ‘Yeah and I thought the pine trees are rocking and he went home and came up with ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.’

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Daniel Donato Is Your New Country-Style Jam-Band Guitar God
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×