Now that we’re in the first full week of December, it’s officially time for Christmas music to start taking over. If you don’t have a holiday playlist going yet, we’re here to help.

What are the best streaming Christmas songs on Spotify?

As of right now, the answer lies in Spotify’s latest Daily Top Songs USA chart, dated December 3. It’s full of holiday songs that people across the country are listening to, and the entire top 5 is currently Christmas tunes: From No. 5 to No. 1, there’s Wham’s “Last Christmas,” Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”

These are the rest of the holiday songs found in the chart’s top 50:

Dean Martin — “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

Burl Ives — “A Holly Jolly Christmas”

Michael Bublé — “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Ariana Grande — “Santa Tell Me”

Bing Crosby — “White Christmas”

José Feliciano — “Feliz Navidad”

The Ronettes — “Sleigh Ride”

Nat King Cole — “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)”

Michael Bublé — “Holly Jolly Christmas”

Kelly Clarkson — “Underneath The Tree”

Perry Como, The Fontane Sisters, Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra — “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Frank Sinatra — “Jingle Bells”

Elvis Presley — “Blue Christmas”

Darlene Love — “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Nat King Cole — “Deck The Halls”

Frank Sinatra and B. Swanson Quartet — “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

Chuck Berry — “Run Rudolph Run”

Justin Bieber — “Mistletoe”

The Beach Boys — “Little Saint Nick”

Eartha Kitt and Henri René And His Orchestra — “Santa Baby”

Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters — “Mele Kalikamaka (Merry Christmas)”

If all that’s still not enough, check out the full chart here. Spotify also has an official “Christmas Classics” playlist you can stream below or here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.