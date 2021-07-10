FX Networks
Britney Spears Is On The Hunt For A New Lawyer To Help Remove Her Father As Conservator Of Her Estate

The drama behind Britney Spears’ conservatorship hit new heights after an explosive hearing for the court arrangement was held at the end of last month. For the first time in the 13 years, the singer openly expressed her desire for it to be terminated, calling it “abusive” and detailing the many ways it restricted her lifestyle. Weeks later, her longtime lawyer, Sam Ingham, resigned from his position, leaving Britney to search for new representation. According to a report from TMZ, that search has already begun.

The publication says that the singer has already contacted a large law firm, and as long as are allowed to represent her, Britney and her team will look to file the necessary legal documents that would ask a judge to remove her father as the conservator of her estate. TMZ adds that, according to “multiple sources with direct knowledge,” Britney is seeking to hire one Mathew Rosengart.

“Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021,” a document, which TMZ says is signed “BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS,” reads, “my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above.”

Ingham reportedly stepped down from his position because he was “extremely upset” that Britney told the court “that she never knew she could end the conservatorship.” Ingham denied her claim, saying, he “regularly gave Britney options, including requesting that the conservatorship should end,” but she decided not to act on them.

