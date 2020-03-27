Britney Spears Insists She Was Joking About Her Otherworldly 100-Meter Dash Time

Yesterday, Britney Spears seemed to insist on Instagram that she ran the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds, which is about 4 seconds faster than Usain Bolt’s world record run. This athletic claim was so outrageous that it’s on par with how former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il used to say he hit five holes in one during his first ever round of golf. Since yesterday, though, Spears has deleted the post featuring her time and now says that she was just joking about all that.

Spears shared a video of herself trying on clothes from the back of her closet, and at the end of the caption, she addressed her supposed superhuman running abilities, writing, “PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record !!!! #joking #workbitch.”

To reiterate, there is no way Spears’ time was accurate, since, as previously noted, the world’s fastest cheetah only managed to beat it by .02 seconds.

Running isn’t all Spears has been up to during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, she also took to Instagram to call for a redistribution of wealth.