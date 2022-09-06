Britney Spears, to put it lightly, has been through a lot. Between her conservatorship and her current family drama with her ex-husband and her children, her faith has been tested, so much so that she now says she doesn’t “believe in God anymore.”

In a now-deleted audio recording (as transcribed by Page Six) shared on Instagram last night (September 5), Spears concludes by saying of the four-month mental health facility stay she regularly mentions, “God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed. I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to be believe in anymore. I’m an atheist, y’all.”

Most of the rest of the near-three-minute post is Spears talking about her sons, reacting to her son Jayden speaking on 60 Minutes Australia recently, “Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘Hope she gets better, I will pray for her.’ […] Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off [my mother Lynne Spears’] legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month? Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

She continued, “It saddens me not one of you have valued me as a person. You’ve witnessed how my family has been to me and that’s all you know. Like I said, I feel you all secretly like to say something’s wrong with me.”