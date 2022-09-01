In recent weeks, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has spoken up about Spears, mostly about how her sons are apparently distancing themselves from their mother. Now, Federline has discussed Spears further in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia that’s set to air this Sunday (September 4).

In a preview clip, Federline says of how he felt during Spears’ conservatorship, “I was mortified for her, I really was.” He added, “I still feel bad for her.” As for why he didn’t step in and try to do something about the situation, he revealed, “The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them. I couldn’t get involved.”

As for the kids, Jayden and Preston, Federline says they haven’t been with their mother for some time now: “It’s been a few months since they’ve actually seen her.”

Elsewhere, in a soundbite seemingly about his marriage with Spears, Federline notes, “It was amazing until it wasn’t.”

After Federline initially spoke about about his and Spears’ kids, Spears responded, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL … l’Il say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!”

Check out the preview clip above.