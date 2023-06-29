When it comes to Instagram users, Britney Spears is about as active as they come. Part of the experience are Spears’ videos in which she’s either dancing or doing poses, often while showing off her body. She dropped some new ones recently, and in one, she discusses her relationship with her breasts.

An Instagram post shared on June 27 includes a video of Spears striking various poses, using her hands to push up her breasts in some of them. In the caption, she wrote, “I look younger when I don’t wear push up bras !!! Way younger !!! In all my shows I use to do I would have 3 layers of tights and the biggest padded bras ever … I’m sure men appreciate huge boobs but when my boobs were huge when I was pregnant it was absolutely horrible … I hated it !!! Psss I guess I’m part of the itty bitty titty committee !!!”

In another recent post, Spears seemingly revealed that she reunited with sister Jamie Lynn recently, writing, “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family [relieved face emoji] !!!” This came not long after Spears wrote about having a pleasant visit with her mother, Lynne.