In recent years, Britney Spears hasn’t had many nice things to say about her mother, Lynne Spears. “I pray you both burn in hell,” she wrote in 2022 of her parents. After Lynne offered an apology shortly after, Britney wrote, “Mom take your apology and go f*ck yourself !!!” Now, though, it appears things are moving in a more positive direction, as Britney and Lynne apparently just enjoyed a loving and productive visit with each other.

Sharing a photo of herself as a kid on Instagram yesterday (May 25), Spears wrote, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love [hearts emoji] you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

TMZ reported about the visit before Britney’s post, saying that the two got together in person for the “first time in years.” Lynne apparently flew from Louisiana to Britney’s home in Los Angeles for the meet-up, and they, with Sam Asghari also present, talked for “around 30 minutes.” TMZ also noted the two have “been texting recently and Lynne knew the path was clear enough to make the trek from Louisiana to LA.”