Over the past couple years, sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears have had what seems like a strained relationship. Britney made that pretty clear by writing in 2022 post, “f*ck you Jamie Lynn !!!!” Recently, though, Britney appears to have been mending fences with her family, like when she and mother Lynne recently shared a friendly visit. It looks like Britney and Jamie Lynn are now working things out, too.

Yesterday (June 21), Spears shared a video of herself wearing a bikini and dancing on a warm-weather vacation. The post’s caption starts, “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family [relieved face emoji] !!!”

It’s not clear what set Britney was referring to, but Zoey 102, a Jamie Lynn-starring movie that’s a sequel to her teenage Zoey 101 TV series, was just announced earlier this week.

Britney’s post caption continues, “This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now [winking with tongue emoji] !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma [smirking emoji] !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno [shrugging emoji] because I don’t speak English [crying laughing emojis] !!!