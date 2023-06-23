It was announced last year that Once Upon A One More Time, a new Broadway musical based on the songs of Britney Spears, was on the way. Now, it has arrived and Spears herself has revealed that, despite not being involved in the creation of the show, she’s a fan.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (June 22), Spears wrote, “Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ on opening night tonight !!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant !!!”

The show’s website describes the musical, “When our storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That’s until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, ‘happily ever after’ will never be the same. Once Upon a One More Time weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, into a brand-new kind of fairy tale.”

Deadline notes that the songs in the show were “fully authorized and licensed by Britney post-conservatorship,” per production notes. The publication also says of the musical, “Smart, funny, splendid to look at and all with a beat you can dance to, this tribute to the Brothers Grimm, the sisters of the Second Wave and, not least, the indomitable Ms. Spears, is a delight.”