Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married a few days ago now, and initial reports indicated that while Spears’ father Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were not invited to the wedding, her brother Bryan Spears was expected to attend. Now, Spears has debunked that, insisting that Bryan was not invited while offering some choice words about her brother.

Referencing a 2020 interview Bryan gave on the As NOT Seen On TV podcast, Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [eyes rolling emoji] !!! I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine … but like you said in your interview … Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man ‘why doesn’t your family just let her be ???’ Your response was …’she can’t even make a dinner reservation …'”

She continued, “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???.” Spears later concluded, “I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me … Pssss … I liked your post, brother !!! Happy Britdependece Day !!! Congratulations Brit Brit !!! GO F*CK YOURSELF Bryan – F*ck you [middle finger emoji] …”

Read Spears’ full post below.

“I got my happy on y’all !!! Happy, happy, happy !!! My friend watched the video of the party and to be exact Madonna fell 3 times … Selena Gomez fell 2 times and I fell once all because of the rose petals … I’m surprised I didn’t fall every 5 minutes … and no, I didn’t drink one sip of alcohol !!! I can’t drink a lot …

true story – the 13 years of being in the conservatorship I was drug tested at least 3 times a week … I don’t even really like alcohol … meanwhile I heard that my dad would go to bars every night . and my brother had his shrimp salad with a Jack and coke every night in Vegas after my show and even sometimes before !!! He would never even let me have a sip … you let your 5-year-old daughter put her hand in her mother’s wine and be silly yet when I just get off the stage for the 3rd time that week and my little feet have been in heels I walk to the only table in my suit and you tell me no my question is this WHY????

Let’s talk about it … is it the powerful feeling dad got my whole life in literally making me feel like absolutely nothing … I’m sorry but cops are kind of the EXACT same way … just because they wear a star on their shirt every day they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people … end of that story

so I was so excited when I went to Vegas last month … I’m such a badass … NOT !!! But I actually could drink a lot when I was younger … my girlfriend and I could hold 2 bottles of champagne by ourselves at her beach house, then go to dinner that night and I would end up taking care of everybody at night … so in Vegas, I was ready to have my first vodka and Sprite !!! No lie, I literally drank half the cup and suddenly my stomach went into a knot so my friend finished the drink … at the restaurant, I was like ‘OUCH OUCH OUCH OUCH’ my stomach felt like a freaking brick !!! To make a long story short … I basically couldn’t leave my room for 2 days because it upset my stomach … ok, so I’m older and more sensitive now and yes, I’m a little bitter because I used to be able to have fun when I would drink but now I either get too sick or I go straight to sleep !!! It’s pretty funny my family doing what they did to me with drug testing me that whole time and yet I can’t stand most alcohol !!! Nope, I’m not cool … I wish I could play that bad girl my family wants me to play but honestly .. I’m too old for this sh*t !!!

And Bryan … your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [eyes rolling emoji] !!! I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine … but like you said in your interview … Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man ‘why doesn’t your family just let her be ???’ Your response was …’she can’t even make a dinner reservation …’ None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!!

You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ??? If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and mom do as you people literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home … you hurt me and you know it !!!

And I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say ‘FUCK YOU [middle finger emoji] !!!’ Psss I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations … DID YOU NOT KNOW ??? I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me … Pssss … I liked your post, brother !!! Happy Britdependece Day !!! Congratulations Brit Brit !!! GO F*CK YOURSELF Bryan – F*ck you [middle finger emoji] …”