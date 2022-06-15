Last week was supposed to be a jovial time for Britney Spears. It was announced that she would marry Sam Asghari, her partner of almost five years, on Thursday which comes nine months after he proposed to her. Prior to last week, there was little to no information about the wedding, but with appearances from Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and more attending as guests, it was clear that things were kept under wraps for quite some time. Unfortunately, the celebratory day was briefly interrupted when Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander (not to be confused with the Seinfield actor) crashed her wedding — armed with a knife — in a frantic search for the singer.

Alexander livestreamed the entire ordeal, but his search later proved to be unsuccessful as he was eventually apprehended by the singer’s security team. Ventura County Sheriffs were eventually contacted and Alexander was arrested and removed from the venue. Now, according to TMZ, Britney has reportedly fired her security team. The publication reports that sources close to Spears say that a new security team has already been hired as the old group was let go not too long after her wedding was crashed.

After the incident, Alexander was charged with trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery connected to his interactions with Spears’ security team. Spears also received an emergency restraining order against him as well.