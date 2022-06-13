When news about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding first surfaced on Thursday, June 9 (the day of the wedding), it was reported that some key members of Spears’ family — father Jamie, mother Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn — would not be attending the ceremony (although Spears’ brother Bryan was expected to be there). Indeed, the aforementioned family members were in none of the photos that surfaced from the ceremony and reception. That makes sense considering all the unflattering things Spears has had to say about them in recent years.

Despite that, Spears’ mother commented on one of Spears’ Instagram posts about the wedding from this weekend. She wrote, “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Fans were not happy about that, as Lynne’s comment got ratioed, meaning the number of responding comments greatly outweighed the amount of likes Lynne’s comment got.

One user responded, “Read the room Lynne. You abandoned this woman in her time of need. Your own g*ddamn daughter! Go pedal your pyramid scheme products and leave her alone on her happy day. How dare you, truly.” Another wrote, “You’re a snake! And so is your other daughter, the talentless one.” Somebody else chimed in, “You broke Britneys heart and you want to congratulate her maybe one day she can forgive you but she is forever traumatized of what you, your husband and evil little daughter has done to her and her children. I couldn’t forgive parents like you and Jamie two Narcassist money hungry enemy loving people. At least she can have a friendship with Bryan her big brother 1 person from her birth family. Sad.”

Back in November 2021, Spears wrote of her mother, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago .. but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life.”