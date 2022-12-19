Britney Spears has often spoken out about her years-long conservatorship, but somebody we haven’t heard from as extensively is her father Jamie Spears. Now, though, he has shared his thoughts about the situation in a new interview.

Jamie told The Daily Mail that he believes the conservatorship saved both Britney’s relationship with her sons and her life. He said:

“Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t. For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back.”

He also said of how the conservatorship benefited the children, “My relationship with Kevin [Federline] gave them a sense of peace, and of protection. Kevin will tell you this too — it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do, or felt like I needed to do. I didn’t make any decisions on my own — the team of people were me and my associate, and Kevin. We could all take the kids to the doctor, and to school. At that time, Kevin had a lot going on. And the conservatorship made sure the boys never left that house without security. They didn’t go to school one day without lunch.”

Jamie went on to insist that the conservatorship helped save his daughter from financial ruin, saying, “She was broke. She had no money whatsoever. The conservatorship set a resource where she could get back financially. And, you know, we worked — and she worked — and she got herself straight up financially.”

He also noted of the status of the family’s relationship, “Each individual has got lots of work to do. I don’t know if some of them want to do the work or not. It’s going to be a tough thing, but that’s the goal. Like I say, family’s not in good shape right now. That’s all I can say. It’s better — but we’ve got a lot of work to do.’

Read more from the interview here.