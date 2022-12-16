britney-spears-sam-asghari-getty-full.jpg
Sam Asghari Defended Britney Spears’ Topless Photos While Admitting He’d Prefer She Not Post Some Of Them

These days, Britney Spears is as active as ever when it comes to posting on Instagram. Worth noting, though, is that on her recent posts, the tone of the comments seems to be overwhelmingly negative or expressing concern for Spears’ well-being. The same is true of her two most recent posts from last night (December 15), which feature multiple photos of Spears topless and covering her breasts with her hands, along with emojis obscuring where her hands apparently didn’t perform adequate censorship.

Now, Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has addressed the latest posts and the feedback Spears has received on them. In a message shared on his Instagram Story last night, he stood up for his wife while also conceding that he wishes she hadn’t posted the photos. He wrote, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

Sam Asghari Instagram Story
@samasghari/Instagram

Asghari spoke out about Spears’ social media activity back in August, too, writing, “Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers [embarrassed] of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in Films for decades. Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be [embarrassed] about just lots of things to be proud of.”

Find Spears’ posts below.

