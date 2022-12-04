Britney Spears had her family on her mind on her birthday yesterday (December 2). Despite having been estranged from her sons. The “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker took to her Instagram page to honor the two of them in separate posts.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita,” she said in each of the posts’ captions.

This may come as a surprise to fans, due to the fact that in September, Spears shared a now-deleted audio message expressing hurt after her kids had been icing her out.

“Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died,” she said. “Like literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone. And I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’”

In other shocking news, Spears also expressed missing her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, whom she had previously accused of remaining complacent and cashing in on her conservatorship.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” read the post’s caption. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Neither Jamie Lynn nor Spears’ sons have responded to her.